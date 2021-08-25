$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

FANG traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

