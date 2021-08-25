$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.