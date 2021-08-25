$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.