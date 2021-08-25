$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHCG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.03. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.