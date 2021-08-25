$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHCG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.03. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

