$1.73 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.51. 288,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,651. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

