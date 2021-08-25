$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.86 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,226. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $378.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.01.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.