$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

