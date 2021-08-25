$1.86 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

MAN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.67. 7,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,882. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $9,558,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.