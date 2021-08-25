$1.94 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.83. 38,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.