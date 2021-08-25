1,000 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

