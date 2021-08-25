1,028 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.28.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

