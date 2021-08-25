10,321 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

