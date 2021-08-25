1,294 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $19,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.