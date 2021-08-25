13,366 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

