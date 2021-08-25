13,970 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Shares of CI stock opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

