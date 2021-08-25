$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $141.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SUPN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 9,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 410.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

