149,254 Shares in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Shares of GLSPU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

About Global SPAC Partners

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

