15,000 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

