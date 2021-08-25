$17.69 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $17.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $21.54 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $134.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.
Shares of Xencor stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Xencor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
