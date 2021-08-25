$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

