$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce sales of $186.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.09. 5,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $31,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.