187,500 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Shares of HOWL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

