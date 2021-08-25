187,500 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.
Shares of HOWL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
