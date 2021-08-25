1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $515.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,614,157. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

