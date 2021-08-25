$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.70. 14,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.79. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

