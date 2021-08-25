21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

