$225.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $225.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.