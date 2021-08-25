$225.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $225.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.
In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
