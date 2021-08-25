$226.22 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $226.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the highest is $230.09 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $890.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $899.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $929.14 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $967.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.