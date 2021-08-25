$248.84 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $248.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.45 million to $251.30 million. Abiomed posted sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.37.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

