28,673 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

