$3.29 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $3.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $117.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

VYGR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.