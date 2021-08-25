$3.29 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $3.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $117.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

VYGR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

