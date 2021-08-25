3,170 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. 50,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

