$35.82 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $35.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareCloud by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.