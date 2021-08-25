360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. cut its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,734,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,257 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for about 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned 8.37% of 360 DigiTech worth $532,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,502. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 56.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

