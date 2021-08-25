36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

