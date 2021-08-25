36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

NASDAQ:KRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

