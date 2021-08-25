36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.
NASDAQ:KRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.
36Kr Company Profile
36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.