37,295 Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DURECT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

