$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $399.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.40 million and the lowest is $390.77 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 11,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,414. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $696.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

