$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.87. 893,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

