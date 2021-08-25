43,249 Shares in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.16% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

SBEV opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Splash Beverage Group Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

