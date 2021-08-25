43,249 Shares in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.16% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
SBEV opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Splash Beverage Group Profile
