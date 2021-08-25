50,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

