50,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE CCVI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

