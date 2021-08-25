50,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NYSE CCVI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61.
Churchill Capital Corp VI Profile
