518 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

