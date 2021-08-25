$6.00 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report $6.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.20. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

