6,300 Shares in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHAR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $657.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Pharming Group Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

