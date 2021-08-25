7,000 Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

