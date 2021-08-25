725 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 444.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 701,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.79. 8,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,236. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

