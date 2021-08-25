$8.49 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post $8.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $37.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $49.47 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

SOPH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,324. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

