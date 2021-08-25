823 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

