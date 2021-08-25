$999.65 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce sales of $999.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

