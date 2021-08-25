A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of A. O. Smith worth $91,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

